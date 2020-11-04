Earnings results for FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

FRP last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. FRP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for FRP.

Dividend Strength: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP does not currently pay a dividend. FRP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

In the past three months, FRP insiders have bought 823.99% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $288,257.00 in company stock and sold $31,197.00 in company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of FRP is held by insiders. 48.54% of the stock of FRP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH



The P/E ratio of FRP is 44.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of FRP is 44.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. FRP has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

