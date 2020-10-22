Earnings results for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

FS Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. FS Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FS Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.95%. The high price target for FSBW is $45.00 and the low price target for FSBW is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FS Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, FS Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $46.85. FS Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FS Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of FS Bancorp is 16.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FS Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.58% next year. This indicates that FS Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

In the past three months, FS Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.42% of the stock of FS Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.07% of the stock of FS Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW



Earnings for FS Bancorp are expected to decrease by -27.21% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of FS Bancorp is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of FS Bancorp is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. FS Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here