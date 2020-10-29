Earnings results for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

FTI Consulting last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company earned $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. FTI Consulting has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $163.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.25%. The high price target for FCN is $171.00 and the low price target for FCN is $155.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting does not currently pay a dividend. FTI Consulting does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

In the past three months, FTI Consulting insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $599,650.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN



Earnings for FTI Consulting are expected to grow by 16.78% in the coming year, from $5.66 to $6.61 per share. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. FTI Consulting has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

