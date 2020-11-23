Earnings results for FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Analyst Opinion on FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTS International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.24%. The high price target for FTSI is $60.00 and the low price target for FTSI is $20.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

FTS International has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.33, FTS International has a forecasted upside of 136.2% from its current price of $14.11. FTS International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International does not currently pay a dividend. FTS International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

In the past three months, FTS International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of FTS International is held by insiders. 47.32% of the stock of FTS International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI



Earnings for FTS International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($20.20) to ($12.64) per share. The P/E ratio of FTS International is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FTS International is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FTS International has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

