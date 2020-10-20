Earnings results for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Fulton Financial last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Fulton Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulton Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.34%. The high price target for FULT is $12.00 and the low price target for FULT is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fulton Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Fulton Financial has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $10.14. Fulton Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fulton Financial has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fulton Financial is 37.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fulton Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.53% next year. This indicates that Fulton Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

In the past three months, Fulton Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by insiders. 64.42% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT



Earnings for Fulton Financial are expected to decrease by -11.49% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Fulton Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

