Earnings results for Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Fuwei Films last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Fuwei Films has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Dividend Strength: Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films does not currently pay a dividend. Fuwei Films does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

In the past three months, Fuwei Films insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.91% of the stock of Fuwei Films is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL



The P/E ratio of Fuwei Films is 2.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Fuwei Films is 2.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 35.27. Fuwei Films has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here