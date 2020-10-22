Earnings results for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)
FVCBankcorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company earned $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.
Analyst Opinion on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”
There is not enough analysis data for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.
Dividend Strength: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not currently pay a dividend. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)
In the past three months, FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,177.00 in company stock. Only 4.15% of the stock of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB
