Earnings results for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

BCB Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. BCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.28%. The high price target for BCBP is $8.50 and the low price target for BCBP is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BCB Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BCB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BCB Bancorp is 46.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, BCB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.58% in the coming year. This indicates that BCB Bancorp may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

In the past three months, BCB Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $125,180.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.53% of the stock of BCB Bancorp is held by insiders. 36.20% of the stock of BCB Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)



Earnings for BCB Bancorp are expected to grow by 9.84% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of BCB Bancorp is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of BCB Bancorp is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. BCB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

