Earnings results for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.72.

Galapagos last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.88. The firm earned $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Galapagos has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.9. Galapagos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galapagos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.96%. The high price target for GLPG is $290.00 and the low price target for GLPG is $123.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Galapagos has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.83, Galapagos has a forecasted upside of 51.0% from its current price of $123.10. Galapagos has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos does not currently pay a dividend. Galapagos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

In the past three months, Galapagos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of Galapagos is held by insiders. Only 11.58% of the stock of Galapagos is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG



Earnings for Galapagos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.66) to ($4.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Galapagos is 78.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Galapagos is 78.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.73. Galapagos has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

