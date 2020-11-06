Earnings results for Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Galiano Gold last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Galiano Gold has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Galiano Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galiano Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.50%. The high price target for GAU is $3.40 and the low price target for GAU is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Galiano Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

In the past three months, Galiano Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.18% of the stock of Galiano Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU



Earnings for Galiano Gold are expected to decrease by -26.09% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Galiano Gold is -2.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galiano Gold is -2.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galiano Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

