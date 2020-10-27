Earnings results for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Gaming and Leisure Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020. Gaming and Leisure Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.36%. The high price target for GLPI is $51.00 and the low price target for GLPI is $29.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gaming and Leisure Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $38.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 69.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gaming and Leisure Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.51% next year. This indicates that Gaming and Leisure Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

In the past three months, Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.83% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by insiders. 88.89% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI



Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to remain at $3.31 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 19.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 19.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here