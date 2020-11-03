Earnings results for Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Gannett Media last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company earned $767 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.02 million. Gannett Media has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Gannett Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gannett Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 338.60%. The high price target for GCI is $5.00 and the low price target for GCI is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Gannett Media has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Gannett Media has a forecasted upside of 338.6% from its current price of $1.14. Gannett Media has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 33.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gannett Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gannett Media is 24.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI)

In the past three months, Gannett Media insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $122,277.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Gannett Media is held by insiders. 61.76% of the stock of Gannett Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI



Earnings for Gannett Media are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Gannett Media is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gannett Media is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gannett Media has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here