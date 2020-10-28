Earnings results for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Garmin last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has generated $4.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Garmin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Garmin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.48%. The high price target for GRMN is $118.00 and the low price target for GRMN is $76.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Garmin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.17, Garmin has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $98.61. Garmin has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Garmin pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Garmin does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Garmin is 54.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Garmin will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.46% next year. This indicates that Garmin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Garmin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $315,057.00 in company stock. Only 22.00% of the stock of Garmin is held by insiders. 48.88% of the stock of Garmin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 10.07% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Garmin has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Garmin has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

