Earnings results for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Gartner last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company earned $1,000 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Its revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. Gartner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gartner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.10%. The high price target for IT is $178.00 and the low price target for IT is $90.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gartner has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.40, Gartner has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $125.02. Gartner has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner does not currently pay a dividend. Gartner does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gartner (NYSE:IT)

In the past three months, Gartner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,365,732.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Gartner is held by insiders. 94.55% of the stock of Gartner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gartner (NYSE:IT



Earnings for Gartner are expected to grow by 10.66% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 47.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 47.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.28. Gartner has a PEG Ratio of 3.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gartner has a P/B Ratio of 11.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

