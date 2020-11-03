Earnings results for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Gates Industrial last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business earned $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.3. Gates Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.41%. The high price target for GTES is $16.00 and the low price target for GTES is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gates Industrial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Gates Industrial has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $11.80. Gates Industrial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial does not currently pay a dividend. Gates Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

In the past three months, Gates Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Gates Industrial is held by insiders. 99.96% of the stock of Gates Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES



Earnings for Gates Industrial are expected to grow by 44.44% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Gates Industrial is 51.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Gates Industrial is 51.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.62. Gates Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here