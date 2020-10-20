Earnings results for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

GATX last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. GATX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GATX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.45%. The high price target for GATX is $78.00 and the low price target for GATX is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GATX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.75, GATX has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $68.34. GATX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GATX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GATX is 34.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GATX will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.47% next year. This indicates that GATX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

In the past three months, GATX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of GATX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GATX (NYSE:GATX



Earnings for GATX are expected to decrease by -10.05% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of GATX is 12.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of GATX is 12.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.02. GATX has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

