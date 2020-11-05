Earnings results for GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

GCI Liberty last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm earned $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225 million. GCI Liberty has generated ($4.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. GCI Liberty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.40%. The high price target for GLIBA is $111.00 and the low price target for GLIBA is $80.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GCI Liberty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, GCI Liberty has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $85.41. GCI Liberty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty does not currently pay a dividend. GCI Liberty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

In the past three months, GCI Liberty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,060,574.00 in company stock. Only 8.15% of the stock of GCI Liberty is held by insiders. 87.99% of the stock of GCI Liberty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA



Earnings for GCI Liberty are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $5.53 to ($0.80) per share. The P/E ratio of GCI Liberty is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of GCI Liberty is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. GCI Liberty has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

