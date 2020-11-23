Earnings results for GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

GEE Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter. GEE Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Dividend Strength: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group does not currently pay a dividend. GEE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

In the past three months, GEE Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.87% of the stock of GEE Group is held by insiders. Only 5.54% of the stock of GEE Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB



GEE Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

