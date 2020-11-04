Earnings results for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Genco Shipping & Trading has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.95%. The high price target for GNK is $18.00 and the low price target for GNK is $8.90. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genco Shipping & Trading has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Genco Shipping & Trading will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.79% next year. This indicates that Genco Shipping & Trading will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

In the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by insiders. 79.75% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK



Earnings for Genco Shipping & Trading are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genco Shipping & Trading has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

