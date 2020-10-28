Earnings results for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdlings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Generac last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business earned $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Its revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9. Generac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Generac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $197.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.01%. The high price target for GNRC is $285.00 and the low price target for GNRC is $105.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Generac has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $197.31, Generac has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $207.71. Generac has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac does not currently pay a dividend. Generac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

In the past three months, Generac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $946,350.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Generac is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Generac (NYSE:GNRC



Earnings for Generac are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $6.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Generac is 51.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Generac is 51.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Generac has a PEG Ratio of 5.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Generac has a P/B Ratio of 12.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

