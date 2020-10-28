Earnings results for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.14.

General Dynamics last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm earned $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has generated $11.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. General Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.41%. The high price target for GD is $225.00 and the low price target for GD is $138.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

General Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.19, General Dynamics has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $134.87. General Dynamics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 3.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Dynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of General Dynamics is 36.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.67% next year. This indicates that General Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

In the past three months, General Dynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $653,057.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by insiders. 84.98% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD



Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $11.04 to $12.00 per share. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 11.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 11.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 30.25. General Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here