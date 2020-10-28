Earnings results for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

General Electric last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm earned $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. General Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.59%. The high price target for GE is $13.00 and the low price target for GE is $5.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

General Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.27, General Electric has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $7.10. General Electric has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Electric is 6.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.29% next year. This indicates that General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

In the past three months, General Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,475,319.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of General Electric is held by insiders. 59.95% of the stock of General Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Electric (NYSE:GE



Earnings for General Electric are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of General Electric is -12.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of General Electric is -12.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

