Earnings results for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

General Motors last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company earned $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Its revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. General Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.84%. The high price target for GM is $65.00 and the low price target for GM is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

General Motors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.47, General Motors has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $35.24. General Motors has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors does not currently pay a dividend. General Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM)

In the past three months, General Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $293,328.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of General Motors is held by insiders. 77.17% of the stock of General Motors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Motors (NYSE:GM



Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 67.69% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 33.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 33.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 42.35. General Motors has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Motors has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

