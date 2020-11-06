Earnings results for Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Genie Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Genie Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Genie Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Dividend Strength: Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Genie Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

In the past three months, Genie Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Genie Energy is held by insiders. Only 30.37% of the stock of Genie Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)



The P/E ratio of Genie Energy is 19.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Genie Energy is 19.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. Genie Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

