Earnings results for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Genmab A/S last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business earned $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.94%. The high price target for GMAB is $42.00 and the low price target for GMAB is $35.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Genmab A/S has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Genmab A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

In the past three months, Genmab A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.79% of the stock of Genmab A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB



Earnings for Genmab A/S are expected to decrease by -49.52% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Genmab A/S has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genmab A/S has a P/B Ratio of 10.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

