Earnings results for GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

GenMark Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company earned $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. GenMark Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GenMark Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.10%. The high price target for GNMK is $22.00 and the low price target for GNMK is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GenMark Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.80, GenMark Diagnostics has a forecasted upside of 43.1% from its current price of $11.74. GenMark Diagnostics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. GenMark Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

In the past three months, GenMark Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,830,457.00 in company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of GenMark Diagnostics is held by insiders. 96.38% of the stock of GenMark Diagnostics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK



Earnings for GenMark Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of GenMark Diagnostics is -20.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GenMark Diagnostics is -20.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GenMark Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 55.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

