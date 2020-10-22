Earnings results for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Genocea Biosciences last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company earned $0.91 million during the quarter. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($2.09) earnings per share over the last year. Genocea Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 201.72%. The high price target for GNCA is $9.00 and the low price target for GNCA is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genocea Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Genocea Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 201.7% from its current price of $2.32. Genocea Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Genocea Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

In the past three months, Genocea Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,090,335.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Genocea Biosciences is held by insiders. 45.20% of the stock of Genocea Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA



Earnings for Genocea Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Genocea Biosciences is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genocea Biosciences is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genocea Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

