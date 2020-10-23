Earnings results for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Gentex last posted its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Gentex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.78%. The high price target for GNTX is $33.00 and the low price target for GNTX is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gentex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.33, Gentex has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $28.54. Gentex has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gentex has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gentex is 28.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gentex will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.07% next year. This indicates that Gentex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

In the past three months, Gentex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $897,075.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Gentex is held by insiders. 81.95% of the stock of Gentex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX



Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 43.70% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Gentex has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

