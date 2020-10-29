Earnings results for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Gentherm last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Its revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Gentherm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentherm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.23%. The high price target for THRM is $55.00 and the low price target for THRM is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gentherm has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Gentherm has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $44.40. Gentherm has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm does not currently pay a dividend. Gentherm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

In the past three months, Gentherm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Gentherm is held by insiders. 97.88% of the stock of Gentherm is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM



Earnings for Gentherm are expected to grow by 82.26% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentherm is 52.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Gentherm is 52.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.33. Gentherm has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

