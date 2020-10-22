Earnings results for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Genuine Parts last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year. Genuine Parts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genuine Parts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.43%. The high price target for GPC is $117.00 and the low price target for GPC is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Genuine Parts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.50, Genuine Parts has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $102.02. Genuine Parts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genuine Parts has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genuine Parts is 55.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genuine Parts will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.73% next year. This indicates that Genuine Parts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

In the past three months, Genuine Parts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by insiders. 77.41% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC



Earnings for Genuine Parts are expected to grow by 14.31% in the coming year, from $4.96 to $5.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -75.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -75.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genuine Parts has a PEG Ratio of 13.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genuine Parts has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here