Earnings results for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Genworth Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genworth Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genworth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genworth Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Genworth Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

In the past three months, Genworth Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by insiders. 69.02% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW



The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is -4.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genworth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

