Earnings results for GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Geopark Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

GeoPark last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company earned $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. GeoPark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GeoPark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 231.15%. The high price target for GPRK is $25.00 and the low price target for GPRK is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GeoPark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.75, GeoPark has a forecasted upside of 231.1% from its current price of $6.87. GeoPark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GeoPark does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GeoPark is 5.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GeoPark will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.89% next year. This indicates that GeoPark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

In the past three months, GeoPark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.77% of the stock of GeoPark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK



Earnings for GeoPark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of GeoPark is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GeoPark is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GeoPark has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

