Earnings results for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

German American Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for German American Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.06%. The high price target for GABC is $31.00 and the low price target for GABC is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

German American Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, German American Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $31.60. German American Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. German American Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of German American Bancorp is 32.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, German American Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.76% next year. This indicates that German American Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

In the past three months, German American Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $33,223.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.81% of the stock of German American Bancorp is held by insiders. 43.08% of the stock of German American Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC



Earnings for German American Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.55% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of German American Bancorp is 15.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of German American Bancorp is 15.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. German American Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here