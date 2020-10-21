Earnings results for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Getty Realty last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Getty Realty has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Getty Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Getty Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.19%. The high price target for GTY is $37.00 and the low price target for GTY is $37.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Getty Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, Getty Realty has a forecasted upside of 46.2% from its current price of $25.31. Getty Realty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Getty Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Getty Realty is 86.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Getty Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.31% in the coming year. This indicates that Getty Realty may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

In the past three months, Getty Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.22% of the stock of Getty Realty is held by insiders. 67.41% of the stock of Getty Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY



Earnings for Getty Realty are expected to grow by 3.85% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Getty Realty is 21.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Getty Realty is 21.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Getty Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Getty Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here