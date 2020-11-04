Earnings results for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

GFL Environmental last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business earned $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. GFL Environmental has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GFL Environmental has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.29%. The high price target for GFL is $32.00 and the low price target for GFL is $19.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GFL Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.86, GFL Environmental has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $20.50. GFL Environmental has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental has a dividend yield of 0.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GFL Environmental has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

In the past three months, GFL Environmental insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.44% of the stock of GFL Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL



Earnings for GFL Environmental are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.01) to ($0.09) per share.

