Earnings results for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Gibraltar Industries last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Its revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Gibraltar Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.36%. The high price target for ROCK is $75.00 and the low price target for ROCK is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gibraltar Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Gibraltar Industries has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $63.50. Gibraltar Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gibraltar Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

In the past three months, Gibraltar Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK



Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Gibraltar Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here