Earnings results for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Gildan Activewear last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Gildan Activewear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.35%. The high price target for GIL is $42.00 and the low price target for GIL is $13.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gildan Activewear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.20, Gildan Activewear has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $21.48. Gildan Activewear has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gildan Activewear does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gildan Activewear is 17.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gildan Activewear will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.97% next year. This indicates that Gildan Activewear will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

In the past three months, Gildan Activewear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.39% of the stock of Gildan Activewear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -19.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -19.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gildan Activewear has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

