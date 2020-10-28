Earnings results for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Gilead Sciences last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year. Gilead Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.07%. The high price target for GILD is $105.00 and the low price target for GILD is $62.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gilead Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gilead Sciences is 44.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gilead Sciences will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.73% next year. This indicates that Gilead Sciences will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

In the past three months, Gilead Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,434.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by insiders. 77.87% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD



Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $6.84 to $7.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is -250.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is -250.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gilead Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gilead Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

