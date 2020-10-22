Earnings results for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Glacier Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business earned $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Glacier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.88%. The high price target for GBCI is $40.00 and the low price target for GBCI is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Glacier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 50.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Glacier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.69% next year. This indicates that Glacier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

In the past three months, Glacier Bancorp insiders have sold 2,406.29% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $39,900.00 in company stock and sold $1,000,008.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by insiders. 70.27% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI



Earnings for Glacier Bancorp are expected to decrease by -15.79% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 15.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 15.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Glacier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

