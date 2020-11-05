Earnings results for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Glaukos last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Its revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Glaukos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glaukos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.66%. The high price target for GKOS is $65.00 and the low price target for GKOS is $34.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos does not currently pay a dividend. Glaukos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

In the past three months, Glaukos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of Glaukos is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS



Earnings for Glaukos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -33.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -33.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Glaukos has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

