GlaxoSmithKline PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. GlaxoSmithKline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GlaxoSmithKline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. GlaxoSmithKline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 61.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GlaxoSmithKline will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.19% next year. This indicates that GlaxoSmithKline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, GlaxoSmithKline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by insiders. Only 12.12% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by institutions.

Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 3.02% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 10.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 10.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GlaxoSmithKline has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

