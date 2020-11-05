Earnings results for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company earned $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Global Blood Therapeutics has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Global Blood Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.61%. The high price target for GBT is $152.00 and the low price target for GBT is $60.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Blood Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.05, Global Blood Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 74.6% from its current price of $61.88. Global Blood Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Global Blood Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

In the past three months, Global Blood Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $442,767.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Global Blood Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT



Earnings for Global Blood Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.28) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics is -13.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics is -13.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Global Blood Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

