Earnings results for Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Global Cord Blood last announced its earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Global Cord Blood has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Dividend Strength: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood does not currently pay a dividend. Global Cord Blood does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

In the past three months, Global Cord Blood insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO



The P/E ratio of Global Cord Blood is 7.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of Global Cord Blood is 7.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 30.08. Global Cord Blood has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

