Global Indemnity Group, LLC is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Global Indemnity Group last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.76 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Global Indemnity Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Global Indemnity Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Indemnity Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Global Indemnity Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $18,005,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 43.90% of the stock of Global Indemnity Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.32% of the stock of Global Indemnity Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Global Indemnity Group is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Global Indemnity Group is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Global Indemnity Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

