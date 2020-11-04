Earnings results for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.90%. The high price target for GMRE is $17.00 and the low price target for GMRE is $12.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Medical REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.58, Global Medical REIT has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $13.27. Global Medical REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Medical REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Medical REIT is 106.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Medical REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Medical REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

In the past three months, Global Medical REIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by insiders. 64.63% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE



Earnings for Global Medical REIT are expected to grow by 15.66% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is 165.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is 165.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Global Medical REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

