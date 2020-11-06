Earnings results for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Global Water Resources last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company earned $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Global Water Resources has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.0. Global Water Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Global Water Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Global Water Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Water Resources is 290.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Water Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 263.64% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Water Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Global Water Resources insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,782.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Global Water Resources is held by insiders. 37.56% of the stock of Global Water Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Global Water Resources are expected to remain at $0.11 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Global Water Resources is 1,100.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Global Water Resources is 1,100.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. Global Water Resources has a PEG Ratio of 6.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Global Water Resources has a P/B Ratio of 10.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

