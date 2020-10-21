Earnings results for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Globe Life last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life has generated $6.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Globe Life has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globe Life in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.94%. The high price target for GL is $84.00 and the low price target for GL is $77.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Globe Life has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, Globe Life has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $83.45. Globe Life has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Globe Life has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Globe Life is 11.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Globe Life will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.15% next year. This indicates that Globe Life will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

In the past three months, Globe Life insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,557,062.00 in company stock. Only 3.78% of the stock of Globe Life is held by insiders. 74.61% of the stock of Globe Life is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globe Life (NYSE:GL



Earnings for Globe Life are expected to grow by 7.41% in the coming year, from $6.88 to $7.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 12.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 12.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Globe Life has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

