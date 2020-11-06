Earnings results for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

GlycoMimetics last announced its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.34) earnings per share over the last year. GlycoMimetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 216.94%. The high price target for GLYC is $15.00 and the low price target for GLYC is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GlycoMimetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, GlycoMimetics has a forecasted upside of 216.9% from its current price of $3.05. GlycoMimetics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

GlycoMimetics does not currently pay a dividend. GlycoMimetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GlycoMimetics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,564,683.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by insiders. 83.73% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.31) per share. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GlycoMimetics has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

