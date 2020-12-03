Earnings results for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

GMS last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. Its revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GMS has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.1. GMS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GMS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.39%. The high price target for GMS is $36.00 and the low price target for GMS is $15.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GMS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.89, GMS has a forecasted downside of 14.4% from its current price of $30.24. GMS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS does not currently pay a dividend. GMS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GMS (NYSE:GMS)

In the past three months, GMS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of GMS is held by insiders. 88.86% of the stock of GMS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GMS (NYSE:GMS



Earnings for GMS are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of GMS is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of GMS is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. GMS has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

