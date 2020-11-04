Earnings results for Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Godaddy last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $4.23. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Godaddy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Godaddy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.57%. The high price target for GDDY is $110.00 and the low price target for GDDY is $81.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Godaddy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.08, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.36, Godaddy has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $74.14. Godaddy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy does not currently pay a dividend. Godaddy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

In the past three months, Godaddy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,686,970.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Godaddy is held by insiders. 97.42% of the stock of Godaddy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY



Earnings for Godaddy are expected to grow by 29.20% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Godaddy is -24.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Godaddy is -24.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Godaddy has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Godaddy has a P/B Ratio of 16.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

